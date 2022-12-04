Dhanraj Gurung Elected HoR Member From Syangja-2

Nepali Congress (NC) candidate of House of Representative (HoR) election from Syangja constituency no. 2 Dhanraj Gurung won the election by defeating his nearest rival Padma Kumari Aryal of the CPN (UML).

Gurung won the election with the margin of 5,627.

In the vote counts completed this evening, NC’s Gurung got 31,466 votes while UML’s Aryal got 25,839 votes, Returning Officer Ram Chandra Sharma said.

Likewise, Tikraj Gurung of Rastriya Swatantra Party secured 8,113 votes.

Counting of the votes in Syangja constituency no. 2 was delayed due to alleged electoral fraud in Chapakot Municipality of the constituency.

However, the Election Commission (EC) had directed the authorities to begin the vote counting instead of reelection as demanded by the CPN (UML).

Likewise, NC candidate Mahesh Bhattarai emerged victorious from Syangja constituency no. 2 (2) for the Province Assembly (PA) seat.

Bhattarai managed 18,788 votes while UML’s Buddhiman Shrestha got 17,002 votes.