Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending

Dec. 7, 2022, 5:51 p.m.

The Tribhuvan University is organizing its 48th Convocation Ceremony on coming December 9. The ceremony will be held at the Lalitpur-based Pulchowk Campus ground.

According to Convocation Main Celebration Committee member secretary Sadhuram Aryal, a total of 10,392 students have applied for attending the ceremony. Those students receiving the transcript certificates from June 15, 2021, to June 14, 2022, are eligible to be part of the Convocation. Though 70 thousand students received the certificates in this period only 10,392 applied for them.

As he said, 6,611 Bachelor’s degree graduates, 3,549 Master’s degree passed outs, 55 M Phil graduates and 97 Ph.D. receivers will be attending the Convocation.

One guardian of each student will be there in the ceremony. The TU charges a certain amount: Rs 3,700 for Bachelor’s level, Rs 4,200 for the Master’s level and M Phil and Rs 4,700 for PhD for participation in the annual function.

TU Chancellor and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Devendra Poudel will be there to grace the event.

Central University of Punjab former Vice-Chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari has been invited as the Chief Guest of the program. (RSS)

