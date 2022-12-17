NEA To Construct 150-MW Hydel Project In Jumla

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’ s board has decided to start study on the construction of 150-MW Jawa Tila Hydropower project. A board meeting of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) held recently decided to initiate the project estimated to cost Rs 35 billion.

The NEA board meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Pampha Bhusal, Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation.

According to the ministry sources, Naresh Bhandari, an erstwhile provincial member of Karnali from Jumla had conducted a desk study on the matter and submitted along with it an application at the ministry to initiate construction of the project a year ago. And the NEA board initiated the process by considering the application.

Jumla locals have expressed happiness over the decision saying the construction of the hydel project will ensure a sufficient and smooth supply of electricity not only in the district but also in the Karnali province.

Bhandari, who is also former provincial minister of Karnali, said that the water from Tila and Juwa will be used for the project.