Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of Higher Mountainous Region

Dec. 23, 2022, 7:04 a.m.

Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 04 Recoveries
Dec 22, 2022
PROYEL: Fighting Against GBV
Dec 22, 2022
Nepal Elected member of UN Peace-building Commission
Dec 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini, Madhesh, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Dec 22, 2022
PM Deuba Defeated His Rival Gagan Thapa By Huge Margin In PP Elections.
Dec 21, 2022

