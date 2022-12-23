Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of Higher Mountainous Region

Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .