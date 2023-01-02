Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hills

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hills

Jan. 2, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province today.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport
Jan 02, 2023
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport
Jan 01, 2023
PM To Inaugurate Pokhara Int'l Airport Today
Jan 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas
Jan 01, 2023
New Year 2023: History And Importance
Dec 31, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At A Few Places Of High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2023
Chinese President Xi Calls For Unity In New COVID Phase By Agencies Jan 02, 2023
South Korea Vows Firm Response To Pyongyang's Provocative Actions By Agencies Jan 02, 2023
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023
PRACHANDA'S THIRD INNINGS Shaking And Shocking By A Correspondent Jan 01, 2023
PM To Inaugurate Pokhara Int'l Airport Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75