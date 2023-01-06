Slash Petro Prices: PM Prachanda

Slash Petro Prices: PM Prachanda

Jan. 6, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has instructed the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) to take steps for reducing the prices of petroleum products.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the head of the government directed making adjustments in the price of petroleum products commensurate with their international market price. At present, the prices of petroleum products have fallen in the global market.

During his meeting today with Toyam Raya, Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Supplies, at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister gave this instruction. The Commerce Secretary is the Chairperson of NOC, the State’s monopoly of oil supplies.

According to the NOC's latest details, the NOC is likely to secure a profit of Rs 990 million in 15 days.

Despite a fall in the petro prices in the international market, the NOC is reluctant to adjust the prices citing a burden of previous losses though it has already switched to an automatic fuel pricing system. As it says, their debt obligation is worth Rs 18 billion.

The PM’s direction follows the NOC stand not to reduce the prices in spite of wider pressure for the same. (RSS)

Agencies

Is Encouraging The Misuse Of Borrowed Boney A “Progressive" Policy Of The Finance Minister?: Dr. Lohani
Jan 06, 2023
Nepal To Provide Stone Of Kaligandaki River To Construct Statue Of Ram In Ayodhya
Jan 06, 2023
Putin orders 36-hour Truce For Orthodox Christmas
Jan 06, 2023
Prime Minister Office Directed Passport Department To Solve Problem
Jan 05, 2023
Cold Wave Forces Schools To Shut Down In Nepalguj, Dhanusha And Rautahat
Jan 05, 2023

More on Economy

Is Encouraging The Misuse Of Borrowed Boney A “Progressive" Policy Of The Finance Minister?: Dr. Lohani By Agencies 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
South Korean Government Provides High Breed Cows To Nepal Through Heifer International Nepal By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
China Resumed Rasuwa/Kerun Port For Two Way Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Magha Purnima Or Swasthani Purnima 2023: Shree Swasthani Bratakatha Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2023
Nepal To Provide Stone Of Kaligandaki River To Construct Statue Of Ram In Ayodhya By Agencies Jan 06, 2023
Company Is Sending A Technical Team To Fix Passport’s Software By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2023
Putin orders 36-hour Truce For Orthodox Christmas By Agencies Jan 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Mainly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75