Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda

Jan. 16, 2023, 4:42 p.m.

Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Ambassador Song congratulated the Prime Minister on behalf of the Chinese President, the Vice President and the Premier. He also conveyed greetings for the New Year 2023 and said that China would always be with Nepal on her path of stability, development and prosperity, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Dahal expressed his gratitude for the Chinese cooperation, friendship and fraternity while extending his best wishes for the success and progress of the President, the Premier and the people of China. (RSS)

