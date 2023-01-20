Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Jan. 20, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

