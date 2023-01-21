COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recovery

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recovery

Jan. 21, 2023, 8 p.m.

With 01 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,075.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 106 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1621 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 24 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,030 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MD KULMAN GHISING Leakage To Single Digit
Jan 21, 2023
Western Countries Split On Sending Tanks To Ukraine
Jan 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Province 1
Jan 21, 2023
Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition
Jan 20, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery
Jan 20, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 3 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 6 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 4 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

MD KULMAN GHISING Leakage To Single Digit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2023
Western Countries Split On Sending Tanks To Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2023
Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2023
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda By Agencies Jan 20, 2023
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine By Agencies Jan 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75