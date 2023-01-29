Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province

Jan. 29, 2023, 8 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There are partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Incredible Opportunity To Visit Patan Durbar Square In Nepal: US Under Secretary Nuland
Jan 31, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Jan 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries
Jan 30, 2023
US Under Secretary Nuland Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Jan 30, 2023
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Observed In Nepal
Jan 30, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Snowfall In High Mountains Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
DoHM Urges People In Terai To Take Precautions Against Hazy And Smoggy Weather By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Incredible Opportunity To Visit Patan Durbar Square In Nepal: US Under Secretary Nuland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2023
Minister Bhandari Draws Attention On Chinese Envoy Opening Taklakot And Tinker Border By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
US Wants To Make Its Collaboration And Strong Economic Relation With Nepal: US Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
China Claims COVID Cases Already At Low Levels By Agencies Jan 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75