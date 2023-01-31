Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, Light rain is possible at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province/

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountaineous regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountaineous regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.