More Than 55,000 Foreign Tourists Enter Nepal Via Plane In January

A total of 55,074 foreign tourists came to Nepal in the month of January 2023.

As per the data of the Nepal Tourism Board, more than 55,000 foreign tourists entered Nepal via air route in the first month of New Year 2023.

NTB Director Maniraj Lamichhane said that arrival of a significant number of tourists even in off-season was a positive beginning.

Nepal welcomed 16,436 tourists from India in January. Similarly, 6,561 tourists came from USA, 3,441 from Australia and 2,468 from Bangladesh.

It may be noted that 16,436 tourists had visited Nepal in January, 2022 and 8,674 in January, 2021. The latest number is the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Nepal had increased in 2022 after control of coronavirus pandemic, which was 614,148 in total, according to NTB.

Likewise, 1.197 million foreign tourists came to Nepal in 2019 and the arrival of foreign tourists in Nepal decreased by 81 per cent due to coronavirus pandemic and only 230,085 tourists visited the country in 2020.

Similarly, 150,962 foreign tourists had visited Nepal in 2021 which was less by 34.4 per cent as compared to 2020. (RSS)