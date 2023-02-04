Foreign Minister Dr. Rai Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Of Sri Lanka

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena this afternoon at the Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

She conveyed the greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President and Prime Minister of Nepal on the auspicious occasion of the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka for the continuous peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka.

The matters including direct air connectivity between Colombo and Bhairahawa, attracting Sri Lankan investment in small hydropower projects in Nepal, enhancing cooperation in the field of agriculture and collaborating in teachers’ training program were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister called on Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former President of Sri Lanka at his residence in Colombo. The minister congratulated the Former President on the historic occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa recalled his previous visits to Nepal and thanked the visiting Minister for joining the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Earlier in the afternoon, Foreign Minister participated in the luncheon hosted by M.U.M, Ali Sabry, the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka at Galle Face Hotel, Colombo together with other Ministers from participating countries. On the occasion, the Ministers discussed the climate change vulnerability of the countries of South Asia and ways of devising common adaptation and mitigation measures.

In the morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal visited the Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara located in Colombo and performed prayers there. After that, she visited the Embassy of Nepal in Colombo and took briefing from the Ambassador Bashu Dev Mishra and the Embassy officials.

In the evening, the Minister for Foreign Affairs participated in the Cultural Festival ‘Lankara Lanka’, a magnificent portrayal of historical, cultural and civilizational riches of Sri Lanka.