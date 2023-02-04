Indian Ambassador Navaeen Srivastava Visited Janaki Temple

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met political leaders of all parties in Janakpur. According to a twitter of Indian in Nepal, he is currently in a visit of Madhesh Province.
He also visited Janaki Temple and participated in the Ganga Aarti. Finally, he had a meeting over dinner with Harishankar Mishra, Governor of Madhesh Pradesh.
