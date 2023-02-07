Price Of Petroleum Products Increased

Price Of Petroleum Products Increased

Feb. 7, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of petroleum products including diesel, petrol and kerosene. The price of fuel has been increased by Rs. 3 per litre to take the retail price of diesel and kerosene at Rs 175 per litre and of petrol to Rs. 178 per litre.

The new price will come into effect from 12 midnight today. The price of aviation fuel and LP (cooking) gas remains unchanged, reads a statement issued by the NOC here today. (RSS)

Agencies

Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes
Feb 07, 2023
Over 1,500 Die In Devastating Earthquake In Turkey
Feb 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process
Feb 06, 2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive
Feb 06, 2023
CAAN-Enforced New Rule Reduces Duty Hours Of Pilot
Feb 05, 2023

More on Economy

NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel 21 hours, 9 minutes ago
NIMB Enables NEPALPAY TAP & NEPALPAY QR In Fin POS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal, Malaysia Ink MoU To Revise Labour Agreement By Agencies 3 days ago
IFC Appointed Riccardo Puliti As Its New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Finance Ministry Cut The Budget Of Purchasing Newspapers And Printing Under its Austerity Measures By Agencies 6 days ago
IMF Projected 5.0 GDP Growth For Nepal By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

IGP Singh In Abu Dhabi To Participate In Interpol Met By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2023
Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes By Agencies Feb 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain And Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2023
Over 1,500 Die In Devastating Earthquake In Turkey By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed Zero Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process By Agencies Feb 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75