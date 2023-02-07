Price Of Petroleum Products Increased

The Nepal Oil Corporation has increased the price of petroleum products including diesel, petrol and kerosene. The price of fuel has been increased by Rs. 3 per litre to take the retail price of diesel and kerosene at Rs 175 per litre and of petrol to Rs. 178 per litre.

The new price will come into effect from 12 midnight today. The price of aviation fuel and LP (cooking) gas remains unchanged, reads a statement issued by the NOC here today. (RSS)