Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely At A Few Places of High Hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

