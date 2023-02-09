Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely At A Few Places of High Hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely At A Few Places of High Hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Feb. 9, 2023, 6:25 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-EU Engagements At High Level: MoFA
Feb 09, 2023
USAID Administrator Power Calls On PM Prachanda And DPM Paudel
Feb 09, 2023
Zelenskyy Visits UK, Appeals For Fighter Jets
Feb 09, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 01 Recovery
Feb 08, 2023
USAID Administrator Samantha Power Announces To Provide $ 60 Million To Nepal
Feb 08, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Plain And Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall is Likely In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-EU Engagements At High Level: MoFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2023
USAID Administrator Power Calls On PM Prachanda And DPM Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2023
President Biden In State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The Job’ By Agencies Feb 09, 2023
Supporting Nepal Is A Priority For The US: USAID Administrator Samantha Power By Agencies Feb 09, 2023
Zelenskyy Visits UK, Appeals For Fighter Jets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2023
EU COMMISSIONER JUTTA URPILAINEN VISIT: Brief But Meaningful By Keshab Poudel Feb 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75