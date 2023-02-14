South Korea Wants To Extend Economic Support To Nepal: Special Envoy Sung Min JANG

Feb. 14, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

As Nepal and Republic of Korea are going to celebrate their 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations a high level government delegation from Republic of Korea visited Nepal.

Special envoy of ROK Sung Min JANG also paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions were held on various areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation during the meeting.

Lauding the close relationship maintained by the two countries, Minister Dr. Paudyal asked the RoK to cooperate with Nepal in the fields of education, health, tourism, Buddhism and cultural exchanges, according to a press statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ before wrapping up its visit to Nepal on Tuesday.

ROK special envoy.jpg

Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Jang Sung Min visited Nepal. After meeting high officials, he addressed a press conference. He called for further strengthening bilateral relations based on goodwill, friendship and mutual cooperation between Nepal and South Korea.

“Nepal and South Korea are going to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. Against this backdrop, we have come here to discuss how enhance the economic cooperation between the two countries in the next 50 years," said Jang at a press meet.

A high-level team led by Jang arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday with the aim of consolidating the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations and expanding the area of cooperation.

Nepal and Republic of Korea had established their diplomatic relations on May 15, 1974 and RoK has been providing support to Nepal in various areas health, education, local development and technical education.

Stating that the President of the RoK wanted to extend economic support to Nepal in order to help boost the latter's economy by bolstering bilateral relations in the next 50 years, he said that the two nations could have powerful partnerships in economic and cultural fields.

“I believe that Nepal's economy will get a boost if we are able to strengthen economic cooperation significantly through government-to-government level as the RoK has become the 10th economic super power in the last 70 years,” Jang said.

“There are many commonalties between Nepal and South Korea. So, the relations between the two countries are getting consolidated through promoting exchanges at the government-to-government and people-to-people levels,” he said.

The RoK has been extending its development cooperation to Nepal since 1976. It provides two types of grants, including aids and technical cooperation to Nepal through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

According to him, the tourism sector also holds potentials for cementing bilateral relations and contributing to economic development as many Korean tourists want to visit Nepal in their lifetime.

“When I return home, I will work for the enhancement of the tourism sector of Nepal by sending more Koreans. Nepal is an important place to visit as it is home to Mount Everest, Lumbini and rich culture,” he said.

He added that the government of Korea has been receiving Nepali workers through the EPS (Employment Permit System) with high priority because they are honest and hardworking. “Nepali workers in Korea are not only contributing to the economic development of Nepal but also helping the Korean economy,” he said.

He assured that the government of Korea would receive more workforce from Nepal with Korean employers showing their interest in providing jobs to Nepalis.

Around 80,000 Nepalis have so far gone to the RoK through EPS. Currently, above 40,000 Nepalis are working in different parts of South Korea.

Ambassador of RoK to Nepal Park Chong-suk also presented at the press meet.

