There are Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country Light rain is possible at one or two places of Province 1. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province