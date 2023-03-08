Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions

There will be brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .Eight Parties Decide To Support NC Nominee For President tonight.