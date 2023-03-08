Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions

March 8, 2023, 9:37 a.m.

There will be brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .Eight Parties Decide To Support NC Nominee For President tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting
Mar 08, 2023
Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan
Mar 07, 2023
DPM Shrestha Stresses The Need For All Out Support To Build The Economy Of LDC
Mar 07, 2023
People In Terai Are Celebrating Holi Festival Today
Mar 07, 2023
Nepal Defeats UAE By 42 Runs
Mar 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2023
Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies Mar 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75