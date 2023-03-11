Rato Bangala School's Prasun Subedi Finished First In The World In The Cambridge International AS Level Examination

Prasun Subedi of Rato Bangala School finished first in the world in the June 2022 examination series in Language & Literature in English in Cambridge International AS Level.

Cambridge International has conferred an impressive 66 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards to Nepalese students. The global awards celebrate the highest-performing students from over 40 countries with qualifications recognized worldwide by leading universities and employers. Every year nearly a million students worldwide study courses organized by Cambridge International, which has been providing international exams for more than 160 years.Link

In total, 47 students in Nepal have received the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for their exceptional performance in Cambridge exams in 2021-22. The awards recognize success in four categories – 'Top in the World,' 'Top in the Country,' High Achievement Award,' and 'Best Across.'

One student across Nepal has won the 'Top in the World awards, meaning he achieved the highest marks in the world in Language & Literature in English.

Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, "The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recognizes and celebrates exceptional academic achievements by high-performing scholars in Cambridge examinations around the world. Year-after-year innumerable learners from Nepal have been conferred these awards basis their outstanding performance across STEM and non-STEM subjects. With 47 students winning accolades in 2022, this year, too, has been no exception. The results reflect the enormous talent in Nepal , not only among young learners but also within the teaching profession.

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate these winners, their proud teachers, and their parents for their endless support that helped guide these young achievers in their remarkable journey to success."

Maxim Raimann, Exams Director, General Manager, Nepal, British Council, said “It is my absolute pleasure to have this opportunity to write a few words about the young people whose achievements were are celebrating today. Individually, they have every right to be extremely proud of themselves, as do the parents, guardians, teachers and school leaders who have all contributed to the environment that has allowed them to flourish. I am also proud of the British Council’s part in providing the opportunity for these students to pursue their passions and take another step towards realising their potential. From Accounting to Art and Design, Biology to Business Studies, Chemistry to Computer Science, English to Environment Management, Mathematics to Media Studies, Physics to Psychology, the sheer breadth of subjects in which these students have excelled makes me so very optimistic for the future of Nepal. And, as well as in-depth subject knowledge, Cambridge qualifications have given them an excellent foundation in adaptable skills such as communication and critical thinking, which are valued tools in the worlds of higher education and employment.

Today we recognise the successes of these young people but we must also urge them to see this as just one step in a continuous path of lifelong learning. I wish them well on this journey and hope that they will be able to celebrate many more such milestones in the years to come.”

Top in Nepal

Top in Nepal’ is awarded to learners who have achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject in Cambridge International AS Level.

Ejen Prajapati Global College International Cambridge International A Level in Chemistry, Bimarsha Adhikari Xavier International College Computer Science , Jatin Shrestha Private, Mathematics, Jatin Shrestha Private, Physics.

Similarly, Smarika Pokharel Saipal Academy, Sociology, Bishwot Kharel Malpi Institute, Accounting, Chirag Timilsina Global College International, Biology, Aakriti Adhikari GEMS Institute of Higher Education, Business, Abishek Bhatta Trinity International College Chemistry, Ashish Adhikari Trinity International College, Computer, Economics Animesh Shrestha Little Angels’ GCE A Level Cambridge International AS Level

Pratistha Chand, Rato Bangala School, English General Paper , Nimisha Gautam Rato Bangala School, English Language, Abishek Bhatta, Trinity International College , Mathematics and Nayam Barun, Global College International Mathematics, Nayam Barun Global College International, Physics , Psychology Aabriti Rai Nami College Ltd Cambridge International AS Level and Sai Thapa Chelsea International Academy, Sociology. Top in Nepal continued

June 2022 examination series in International A Level

Bishwot Kharel, Malpi Institute, Accounting, Regina Thapa, Kathmandu International Study Centre, Business, Sarahna Khadka, Chelsea International Academy, Business , Samip Gyawali, GEMS Institute of Higher Education, Computer Science and Prithvi Karki, Rato Bangala School, in Economics.

Likewise, Pratyush Bhattarai, Budhanilkantha School, in Further Mathematics, Abishek Bhatta, Trinity International College, Mathematics, Nayam Barun Global College International, Mathematics, Ashish Adhikari Trinity, International College, Physics , Alyssa Pokharel, Kathmandu International Study Centrer, Psychology, Prashuna Tamang, Rato Bangala School, Sociology.

In AS Level, Dikshanta Limbu, Kaasthamandap A Level Academy, Accounting, Yugottam Koirala, St. Xavier’s College Cambridge International, Biology, Aman Qamar Khan, St. Xavier’s College, Business.

Likewise, Anuska Subedi St. Xavier’s College and Prashanna Sthapit St. Xavier’s College top in Business.

Yugottam Koirala St. Xavier’s College, Chemistry, Shivansh Dutta St. Xavier’s College Computer Science, Chaitanya Raj Shah St. Xavier’s College Economics, Sarahna Khadka Chelsea International Academy English General Paper, Arses Prasai Rato Bangala School, Mathematics, Unique Chaulagain, Rato Bangala School, Mathematics, Yugeshwor Koirala, St. Xavier’s College, Physics, Anshu Pradhan, The British School, Kathmandu, Psychology.

Cambridge International AS Level

Best Across awards

‘Best Across’ is awarded to learners who have achieved the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set of subjects.

November 2021 examination series

Best Across Three

Cambridge International A

Levels

Jatin Shrestha Private Candidate First place in Nepal

Best Across Four

Cambridge International AS Levels

Abishek Bhatta Trinity International College First place in Nepal

June 2022 examination series

Best Across Three

Cambridge International A Levels

Ashish Adhikari Trinity International College First place in Nepal

Best Across Four

Cambridge International AS Levels

Yugottam Koirala St. Xavier’s College First place in Nepal

High Achievement

‘High Achievement’ is awarded to learners who have achieved outstanding results in subjects which are not so widely taken and which, under the current criteria, would not qualify for ‘Top in Nepal’. November 2021 examination series

Further Mathematics Bimarsha Adhikari Xavier International College Cambridge International A Level, Computer Science, Bigyan Acharya Gandaki Higher Secondary, Boarding School Cambridge International AS Level

Environmental Management, Prasun Subedi Rato Bangala School Cambridge International AS Level

Environmental Management, Shaira Manandhar Rato Bangala School Cambridge International AS Level

Further Mathematics, Ashish Adhikari Trinity International College Cambridge International AS Level, Information Technology Sirisha Thapa Chelsea International Academy Cambridge International AS Level

High Achievement June 2022 examination series

Geography, Ritu Elizabeth Samuel, The British School, Kathmandu, Cambridge International A Level,Media Studies, Meena Yoshida The British School, Kathmandu Cambridge International A Level, Art & Design Shashank Chhetri The British School, Kathmandu Cambridge International AS Level, English Language Parag Chettri Kathmandu International Study Centre Cambridge International AS Level

Further Mathematics, Shirshak Poudel Rato Bangala School Cambridge International AS Level, Literature in English, Meghna Lahiri The British School, Kathmandu Cambridge International AS Level, Media Studies Adeel Ahmer The British School, Kathmandu Cambridge International AS Level, Media Studies Samyukta Malla The British School, Kathmandu Cambridge International AS Level, Sociology Shreya Dhungana Nami College Ltd Cambridge International AS Level