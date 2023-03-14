Nepal defeats PNG by 9 wickets. Lamichhane Took Five Wickets

With five wickets by Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal registered a glorious win of 9 wickets in just 7.4 overs against Papua New Guinea on Monday at the TU International Cricket Stadium under ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Playing its 35th match, bowling first Nepal collapsed PNG in just 95 runs with the help of Sandeep Lamichhane's 5 wickets.

Lamichhane took 5 wickets with 1 maiden over by giving 25 runs in 10 overs. Similarly, Lalit Rajbanshi and Kushal Malla took 2 wickets each and Sompal Kami received 1 wicket.

From the PNG site, Assad Vala scored the highest runs of 20 runs.

In response, Nepal achieved the simple target of 96 runs by making 100 runs in just 7.4 overs by 9 wickets.

Nepali batsman Aasif Sheikh scored a half-century making 53 runs in just 21 balls.