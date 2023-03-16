Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai

March 16, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted the Close Cultural And Linguistic Linkages Between Nepal And Bangladesh
Mar 16, 2023
Japan’s National Day Celebrated Amid A Function
Mar 15, 2023
Nabil Bank And WVI Nepal comes In A Partnership For Social Cause
Mar 15, 2023
Nepal’s BoP Remained Surplus, Continuing Import Restrictions,
Mar 14, 2023
Nepal defeats PNG by 9 wickets. Lamichhane Took Five Wickets
Mar 14, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Some Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted the Close Cultural And Linguistic Linkages Between Nepal And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2023
Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills By Agencies Mar 16, 2023
North Korean Launches Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Mar 16, 2023
Japan’s National Day Celebrated Amid A Function By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2023
Nabil Bank And WVI Nepal comes In A Partnership For Social Cause By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 15, 2023
AMBASSADOR FELICITY VOLK Journey To Remote Karnali By A Correspondent Mar 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75