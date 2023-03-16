Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country .