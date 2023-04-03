USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System

April 3, 2023, 2:50 p.m.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nepal, in partnership with Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP), officially launched the $25 million Health Direct Financing Project. This project will provide financial support to the federal MOHP, the Ministry of Social Development, Karnali Province and three local governments in Karnali Province (Gurans Rural Municipality, Birendranagar Municipality, and Bheriganga Municipality) to improve the health of millions of Nepalis.

This partnership will strengthen the Government of Nepal’s health system at the federal and sub-national levels, to provide fair, responsive and sustainable health services to Nepal’s citizens. It will assist the government to achieve the goals of the new Nepal Health Sector Strategic Plan (NHSSP) 2022-2030 to provide Nepalis with equitable access to quality health services. Through this project, USAID will collaborate with the Government of Nepal to ensure that those living in hard-to-reach geographies and marginalized communities have access to quality health care, and are better able to prepare for and respond to emergencies, stresses, and shocks.

unnamed1.jpg

This partnership builds on decades of U.S. support to Nepal’s health sector and draws on recent experience supporting the Government of Nepal during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The United States remains committed to supporting Nepal's health sector and development, and the USAID Health Direct Financing Project is an important step towards attaining fair and strong healthcare services for all Nepali citizens.

