COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 74 Positive Cases, 48 Recoveries And One Death

April 11, 2023, 5:41 p.m.

With 74 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,877.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 476 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 74 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1960 antigen test, 32 found positive. Currently, there are 451 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 460 patients are placed in home isolation and 24 are admitted to hospitals. Out of 24, 5 in ventilator and 19 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,461 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,021.

