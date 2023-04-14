First Batch Of Chinese Tourists Arrived In Nepal From Kunming

First Batch Of Chinese Tourists Arrived In Nepal From Kunming

April 14, 2023, 12:08 p.m.

One hundred and eighty Chinese tourists have arrived here on a chartered flight from Himalayan Airlines.

The team of Chinese tourists arrived in Kathmandu on the eve of the Nepali New Year this morning through Nepal Big Mountain Travel.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) Dr Dhananjay Regmi, among others, welcomed the Chinese tourists.

Talking to media persons, Minister Kirati said they were very happy to welcome such a large number of Chinese tourists for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic and on the eve of the Nepali New Year.

"Guests are god. We always welcome foreign guests as a god," he mentioned. Minister Kirati expressed the belief that such activities would help further strengthen Nepal-China relations.

Saying there was a great role of the Chinese government in the construction of Pokhara International Airport, he opined that Nepal wanted to directly connect Pokhara International Airport with China by air.

Minister Kirati expressed hope that Chinese tourists would like Nepal as some of the cities of Nepal are similar to Chinese cities.

Similarly, Chinese Ambassador Song said China has allowed Chinese tourists to go abroad after coronavirus came under control. He shared he was very happy to get welcome Chinese tourists to Nepal.

Likewise, CEO Regmi mentioned that with the arrival of Chinese tourists, Nepal's tourism industry, which was hit hard since 2019, is more excited.

Nepal should involve in tourism promotion targeting Chinese and Indian tourists, he added.

Proprietor of Nepal Big Mountain Travel and tourism entrepreneur Sudarshan Nepal expressed happiness over arriving of Chinese tourists after China on March 10 put Nepal on the list of tourism destinations after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese tourists would visit various tourism sites of Kathmandu Valley as well as Poon Hill during their one-week stay in Nepal. (RSS)

Agencies

North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say
Apr 14, 2023
Xi Inspects Chinese Naval Forces Patrolling South China Sea
Apr 13, 2023
India Records 5676 New Covid Cases, 21 Deaths
Apr 12, 2023
Biden Hints At 2024 Election Run
Apr 11, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Says Ministry Is Taking Step To Resolve Economic Problems
Apr 10, 2023

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines’ Starts Charter Flight from Kunming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Historical Analysis Of The Imperial City Of Patan By Malena Villa 1 week, 4 days ago
Tourists Arrival Increase In Nepal By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
More Than 55,000 Foreign Tourists Enter Nepal Via Plane In January By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
POKHARA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Inaugurated With Fanfare By A Correspondent 2 months, 3 weeks ago
OPENING CHINA Concern for Nepal By A Correspondent 2 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal Assumes The Responsibility Of New FNCCI President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023
North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say By Agencies Apr 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2023
Vikram Sambat 2080 Begins On April 14 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75