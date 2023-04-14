North Korea Tested Solid-fuel ICBM For First Time On Thursday, State Media Say

North Korea says it conducted its first test-launch of a new type of solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

The country's state media reported on the launch of Hwasong-18 on Friday morning. They say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed at the launch site.

Solid-fuel missiles can be launched quicker than liquid-fuel missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.

The missile is believed to be the one the South Korean military said was launched from around Pyongyang towards the sea to the east of the peninsula on Thursday. The South said it was likely a ballistic missile with an intermediate or intercontinental range.

