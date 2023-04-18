Government And Private Sector Need To Work Together: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

Government And Private Sector Need To Work Together: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

April 18, 2023, 5:54 p.m.

Finance Minister Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that industrialists and businessmen are now feeling uncomfortable, awkward and under pressure.

He made this remark during a meeting with the newly elected officials of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) at the Ministry of Finance on Monday. The new executive committee of the FNCCI has been formed under the leadership of Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

"But we have not reached the situation where nothing will happen, there are some difficulties and challenges, the government and the private sector should work together to remove these difficulties," Finance Minister Dr. Mahat said. "The leadership of the Federation has reached the hands of bankers. He is knowledgeable about the economy of the country. Let's try to solve it.”

“It is time to help each other in times of trouble. No one needs help in an easy situation, it is needed only in difficult times,” he said.

He said that the government was not able to work as it should.

Dr. Mahat said, "We have to accept this truth from the political system to the administration. I am ready to admit this. We have to improve everything. There is a challenge to increase the efficiency of the country. We have said many things in policy, but we have not been able to implement them in practice."

Some problems have been created due to the lack of comparison between the issue of implementation in the economic sector and other political issues and financial obligations, he said.

