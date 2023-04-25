RSP's Dr Wagle wins In Tanahun-1

Rastriya Swatantra Party's candidate Dr Swarnim Wagle has been elected the member of House of Representatives (HoR) from constituency no 1 of Tanahun district by securing 34,911 votes in the by-election

His nearest contender Govinda Bhattarai of the Nepali Congress collected 20, 122 votes, while CPN UML candidate Sarbendra Khanal got 8,488 votes, according to assistant election officer, Min Bahadur Kunwar.

Moreover, the vote count result showed Rastriya Prajanatra Party's candidate Shova Gurung received 218 votes, Bhim Bahadur Sunar of Nagarik Unmukti Party 99 votes, NWPP's Ram Prasad Prajapati 31 votes, Prem Bahadur Thapa of Mongol National Organization 166, Purna Bahadur Rana of Rastriya Janamukti 87 and Ganesh Shrestha of CPN Socialist 5.

A total of 65,316 votes were cast in the by-election while 64,135 were valid.

The by-election for HoR member was held in Tanahun-1 on April 23 after the HoR member post here was lying vacant following the election of HoR member and leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel became the President. (RSS)