Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN

April 29, 2023, 11:55 a.m.

Binayak Shah has been unanimously elected the President of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN). The 48th annual general meeting of the Association elected a new working committee under Shah's leadership.

Shah is proprietor of Airport Hotel. He was HAN's first Vice-President. Similarly, Prabin Bahadur Pandey has been elected first Vice-President, Binay Tuladhar second Vice-President, Sajan Shakya General Secretary and Yubraj Shrestha Treasurer of the Association.

Bidhita Shrestha, Jaydin Shrestha, Sarik Ahmad Lari, Binod Shankar Shrestha, Dinesh Shrestha, Bishal Kumar Kaith, Rajendra Bhatta, Ram Kumar Puri, Thakur Prasad Pokhrel, Laxman Aryal, Biplav Poudel, Gopal Rana, Rajan Shrestha and Suman Ghimire are the members of the new working committee.

