Earthquake Destroyed Twenty-three Houses In Bajura

Earthquake Destroyed Twenty-three Houses In Bajura

April 29, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

Twenty-three houses of Himali Rural Municipality in Bajura district collapsed when three consecutive earthquakes rattled the district from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Ward chairman of Himali Rural Municiplaity-2 Rana Bahadur Budha informed that 23 houses of the ward completely collapsed in the quake.

He said that the houses, which had developed cracks in the earthquake of January 24 this year, collapsed. A woman and 65 goats were killed in the quake of January 24 in the district.

However, police said they were yet to receive the details of the damages.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Bajura was the epicentre of three earthquakes-- 11.58 pm on Thursday and 1.30 am and 9.25 am on Friday. The first quake measured 4.9 on the Richter local magnitude (ML) scale, the second one measured 5.1 and the latest one was 4.1. Senior seismologist Lok Bijaya Adhikari told The Rising Nepal that all three tremors had Dahakot as their epicentre.

The quake was felt in Bajura as well as neighbouring Bajhang, Achham and other hilly districts of Sudurpashchim and Karnali provinces.

In addition to Thursday's and Friday's jolts, five earthquakes have struck Bajura in the past three months. On January 24, the district was the epicentre of 5.9-magnitude earthquake. Similarly, on January 25, it was shaken by 4.1-maginitude one. On February 22, it recorded a 5.2 ML quake, on March 26, a 4.3 ML one and on Sunday, April 23, a 4.1 ML one.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN
Apr 29, 2023
Russian Airstrike Targets Civilians In Ukraine
Apr 29, 2023
Nepal Made Yatri Motorbikes Will Be Registered From Today
Apr 28, 2023
South Korean President Yoon Addresses US Congress
Apr 28, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery
Apr 27, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Turkish Government Faces Criticism Over Handling Of Earthquakes By Agencies 2 months ago
More Than 180 Arrested Over Collapsed Buildings In Turkey Quakes By Agencies 2 months ago
Turkey And Syria Quakes: Over 50,000 Die By Agencies 2 months ago
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000 By Agencies 2 months ago
Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
Japanese Expert Blames 'Pancake' Collapses For Turkey Quake Carnage By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Binayak Shah Elected 48th President Of HAN By Agencies Apr 29, 2023
Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Norwegian Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Dr. Joelle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the European Delegation to Nepal, Interacted With Students At The Far Western University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023
Financial Inclusion Is Key To Nepal’s SDG Attainment & LDC Graduation: Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75