Weather Forecast: Westerly And Local Disturbance Is Likely To Bring Rain

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley

May 1, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

With the impacts of westerly and local disturbance, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

Aloft Kathmandu's Partnership Program
May 01, 2023
May Day 2023: What Is May Day And Why Is It Celebrated?
May 01, 2023
NRB Revises Ceiling For Exchange Of US Dollar
May 01, 2023
World Bank Approves $100 Million To Strengthen Nepal's Healthcare System
Apr 30, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 22 Positive Cases And 55 Recoveries
Apr 30, 2023

