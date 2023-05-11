4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bajura

May 11, 2023, 9:28 a.m.

An 4.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Bajura district at 5:15 am today. Epicentre of the quake was Bichhya in Bajura district, said the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Lainchaur, Kathmandu.

Previous time when a 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Bajura district was on May 6. Mountainous and hilly areas of Nepal are considered to be prone to earthquake. (RSS)

