4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bajura

An 4.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Bajura district at 5:15 am today. Epicentre of the quake was Bichhya in Bajura district, said the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Lainchaur, Kathmandu.
Previous time when a 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Bajura district was on May 6. Mountainous and hilly areas of Nepal are considered to be prone to earthquake. (RSS)
