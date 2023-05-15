Nepali Migrant Workers Can Bring Home Two Mobile Phones

Nepali migrants who have spent at least six months at a foreign job are allowed to bring in two mobile phones with them upon their return home.

Only those who have gone for a foreign job after taking labour permits and have completed six months on the job can carry home two mobiles (a used one and another a brand new or both used ones) with them, according to a notice issued today by the Department of Customs.

However, those Nepalis who have gone to foreign countries to pursue education or for other purposes can bring in only one phone, said the Department director Punya Bikram Khadka. "Those who have brought home two phones should go through the customs process," he said.

The Cabinet meeting on May 9 took a decision to this effect reports RSS.