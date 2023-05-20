Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

May 20, 2023, 7:18 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

