DPM Shrestha And MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks Discuss Implementation Of MCC

Deputy Vice President for Europe, Asia, Pacific and Latin America (EAPLA) programs, of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Jonathan Brook, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the latter's office in Singha Durbar today.

The MCC delegation led by MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks urged the DPM and Home Minister for assistance with regard to the land acquisition needed for the MCC, security and cooperation.

A participant of the meeting and Home Ministry Secretary Govinda Bhattarai said that, in response, DPM Shrestha said that Home Ministry and subordinate administrative agencies will provide the needed and adequate help for the project to complete on time.