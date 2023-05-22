DPM Shrestha And MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks Discuss Implementation Of MCC

DPM Shrestha And MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks Discuss Implementation Of MCC

May 22, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

Deputy Vice President for Europe, Asia, Pacific and Latin America (EAPLA) programs, of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Jonathan Brook, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the latter's office in Singha Durbar today.

The MCC delegation led by MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks urged the DPM and Home Minister for assistance with regard to the land acquisition needed for the MCC, security and cooperation.

A participant of the meeting and Home Ministry Secretary Govinda Bhattarai said that, in response, DPM Shrestha said that Home Ministry and subordinate administrative agencies will provide the needed and adequate help for the project to complete on time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Health Minister Basnet Attended WHO’s Assembly In Geneva
May 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati Province
May 22, 2023
Nepal Imported Chinese Fertilizers From Tatopani
May 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Province
May 21, 2023
Nepal Declares Incentives For Using Clean Energy In Cooking And Transportation
May 20, 2023

More on National

Health Minister Basnet Attended WHO’s Assembly In Geneva By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 33 minutes ago
British Army Veteran Hari Budha Becomes First Double Amputee Above Knees To Scale Mt. Everest By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Declares Incentives For Using Clean Energy In Cooking And Transportation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Government Proposals To Build Nijgadh Airport Ignoring Legal, Economic, And Environmental Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Russia Attaches Great Importance To Its Relationship With Nepal By Sharachchandra Bhandary 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

View & Review By Hemang Dixit May 22, 2023
Preparing For Budget: Policy And Programs In Difficult Economic Times: Critical Perspectives By Shanker Man Singh May 22, 2023
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity By Agencies May 22, 2023
Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine By Agencies May 22, 2023
G7 Leaders Reaffirmed 'Shared And Unwavering' Support For Ukraine: Biden By Agencies May 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75