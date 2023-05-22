Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati Province

May 22, 2023, 7:32 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

