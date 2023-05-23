500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session

500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session

May 23, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain of the world, Mount Everest or Sagarmatha. During the current spring, five hundred mountaineers and guides have scaled the Mt Sagarmatha, according to the Department of Tourism.

Until today around 500 people have climbed Mount Everest. A total of 478 mountaineers have obtained expedition permit' to climb Mount Everest in the spring season. The 500 also includes the Sherpa guides of different expedition teams, Director General of the Department Hom Prasad Luintel.

As the weather has remained favourable the scaling of the different mountains including Sagarmath is encouraging. This year's spring climbing started on May 13.

The 478 permits issued is the highest in history to date of the permits to climb Mount Everest in the spring season. This includes 103 women and 376 men from 47 mountaineering teams, adds the department.(RSS)

Agencies

Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal
May 23, 2023
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region
May 23, 2023
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity
May 22, 2023
Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine
May 22, 2023
G7 Leaders Reaffirmed 'Shared And Unwavering' Support For Ukraine: Biden
May 22, 2023

More on News

Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China By Agencies 3 days, 19 hours ago
Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
PROYEL And ENSSURE Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 1 week ago
Melamchi’s Water Supply Stopped For Regular Maintenance By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

How Pump Storage Hydro Forces Rethinking Hydropower Development By Dipak Gyawali May 23, 2023
India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2023
Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal By Agencies May 23, 2023
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region By Agencies May 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2023
Tripartite Loan Agreement Signed by NEA, EPF, and Tamakoshi Hydropower Company To Fund Tamakoshi V Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75