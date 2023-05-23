500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain of the world, Mount Everest or Sagarmatha. During the current spring, five hundred mountaineers and guides have scaled the Mt Sagarmatha, according to the Department of Tourism.

Until today around 500 people have climbed Mount Everest. A total of 478 mountaineers have obtained expedition permit' to climb Mount Everest in the spring season. The 500 also includes the Sherpa guides of different expedition teams, Director General of the Department Hom Prasad Luintel.

As the weather has remained favourable the scaling of the different mountains including Sagarmath is encouraging. This year's spring climbing started on May 13.

The 478 permits issued is the highest in history to date of the permits to climb Mount Everest in the spring season. This includes 103 women and 376 men from 47 mountaineering teams, adds the department.(RSS)