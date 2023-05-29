Lumbini Cable Car From Butwal To Vasantpur Launched

The Lumbini cable car, built with the investment of IME Group, has been operational since Monday. The cable car with 25 gondolas (passenger carriages) of monocable detachable system has the capacity to transport 6000 passengers daily.

The lower station is 230 meters above sea level and the upper station is 940 meters above sea level. From the lower station one can reach the upper station within a 10 minute journey. It is believed that the attraction of domestic and foreign tourists will increase after the operation of the cable car.

President Chandra Dhakal said that the operation of the cable car is expected to help Butwal, which was disappointed due to the relocation of the capital. Dhakal said that the cable car was installed targeting followers of Buddhism in India and third countries.

He said that preparations have been made for tourists to use facilities such as a hotel with 150 beds, a casino, and a meeting hall that can accommodate more than 700 people. He said that a significant number of Indian tourists are expected to be present during summer.

There is a plan to invest 5 billion rupees in structures including cable cars. In the first phase, one and a half billion has been invested in the cable car.