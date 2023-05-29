Lumbini Cable Car From Butwal To Vasantpur Launched

Lumbini Cable Car From Butwal To Vasantpur Launched

May 29, 2023, 5:20 p.m.

The Lumbini cable car, built with the investment of IME Group, has been operational since Monday. The cable car with 25 gondolas (passenger carriages) of monocable detachable system has the capacity to transport 6000 passengers daily.

The lower station is 230 meters above sea level and the upper station is 940 meters above sea level. From the lower station one can reach the upper station within a 10 minute journey. It is believed that the attraction of domestic and foreign tourists will increase after the operation of the cable car.

President Chandra Dhakal said that the operation of the cable car is expected to help Butwal, which was disappointed due to the relocation of the capital. Dhakal said that the cable car was installed targeting followers of Buddhism in India and third countries.

He said that preparations have been made for tourists to use facilities such as a hotel with 150 beds, a casino, and a meeting hall that can accommodate more than 700 people. He said that a significant number of Indian tourists are expected to be present during summer.

There is a plan to invest 5 billion rupees in structures including cable cars. In the first phase, one and a half billion has been invested in the cable car.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Finance Minister Presented Over 17.5 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2080/081
May 29, 2023
Consumption Of Per Person Electricity Will Be Increased To 450 kilowatt Hours
May 29, 2023
41 Year Old Transmission Line Faced Obstacle In Up gradation From Local People
May 29, 2023
Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation
May 29, 2023
Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv
May 29, 2023

More on Economy

Finance Minister Presented Over 17.5 Billion Budget For Fiscal Year 2080/081 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Consumption Of Per Person Electricity Will Be Increased To 450 kilowatt Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
41 Year Old Transmission Line Faced Obstacle In Up gradation From Local People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Kulman Ghising Has Warned Chinese And Indian Contractors To Break The Contract Of Hetaunda Substation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat To Present The Budget Today By Agencies 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

International Sagamatha (Mt. Everest Day) Celebrated By Agencies May 29, 2023
Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Erdogan Wins Turkey's Presidential Runoff By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Like Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building By Agencies May 28, 2023
Quarrying And Exporting Stone, Sand, Aggregate From Chure Range: Serious Homework Needed! By Shanker Man Singh May 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75