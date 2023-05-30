Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Coocur At A Few Places Of Sudur Paschim Province

May 30, 2023, 7:06 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

