Japan Extends Technical Cooperation Programs To Train Nepali Government Specialists For The Future Of Nepal

Japan Extends Technical Cooperation Programs To Train Nepali Government Specialists For The Future Of Nepal

June 2, 2023, 8:11 a.m.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal have agreed to extend the Technical Cooperation Programs for Fiscal Year 2023.

The Technical Cooperation Programs, which have been extended to Nepal annually since 2003, support Nepali government officials to obtain Japan’s knowledge, technology and experience by providing them with training opportunities in Japan and by sending Japanese advisors to the Nepali government for Nepal’s socio-economic development.

The Technical Cooperation Programs for FY 2023 will be implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in various fields: namely, more than 50 training courses for medical/health care, governance, private sector development, water supply management, road maintenance, agriculture, education, disaster prevention, climate change, urban transportation and airport development. In addition, six experts will be sent to serve as advisors to Nepali government organizations.

Japan aid 2.JPG

The Programs will be beneficial for the further development of the Nepali society and the prosperity of the Nepali people. The Programs include projects to promote irrigated agriculture, to strengthen resilience to natural disasters, to conduct forest management that is adapted to the climate change, and so on.

In addition, two other programs will be launched; “The Project for the Improvement of Basic School Education” and “The Project for Capacity Building for Countermeasures against Disaster and Landslide on Major Highways”. We believe that the Technical Cooperation Programs implemented by the Government of Japan will assist the human resource development of the Government of Nepal for a brighter future and the socio-economic development. We hope that they will further contribute to building stronger bilateral relations between Nepal and Japan

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal
Jun 02, 2023
Nepal-India Trasit Treaty 1999 Renewed With Amendment Is A Landmark Event: Secretary Marasini
Jun 01, 2023
Nepali PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Jointly Inaugurated Railway
Jun 01, 2023
India Visit Remains Focused On Building Goodwill: PM Dahal
Jun 01, 2023
Security Advisor Doyal Pays Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Jun 01, 2023

More on National

India Is A Major Partner In Nepal's Development And Prosperity: Prime Minister Dahal By Agencies 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal, India 25 Years Years Preliminary Power Trade Agreement Is A Historic Milestone: MD Ghising By Agencies 21 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepal And India Signed Long-term Power Trade Agreement: Modi By Agencies 21 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepali PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Jointly Inaugurated Railway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours ago
Nepal And India Signed Seven Agreements Including Lower Arun And Petroleum Pipeline By Agencies 22 hours, 3 minutes ago
India Visit Remains Focused On Building Goodwill: PM Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills 3 By Agencies Jun 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2023
Nepal-India Trasit Treaty 1999 Renewed With Amendment Is A Landmark Event: Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2023
Foundation Stone Of New Butwal-Gorakhpur Cross Border Transmission Line Laid By Agencies Jun 01, 2023
Logics For Supplementary EIA By Batu Uprety Jun 01, 2023
Security Advisor Doyal Pays Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75