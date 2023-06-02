Japan Extends Technical Cooperation Programs To Train Nepali Government Specialists For The Future Of Nepal

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal have agreed to extend the Technical Cooperation Programs for Fiscal Year 2023.

The Technical Cooperation Programs, which have been extended to Nepal annually since 2003, support Nepali government officials to obtain Japan’s knowledge, technology and experience by providing them with training opportunities in Japan and by sending Japanese advisors to the Nepali government for Nepal’s socio-economic development.

The Technical Cooperation Programs for FY 2023 will be implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in various fields: namely, more than 50 training courses for medical/health care, governance, private sector development, water supply management, road maintenance, agriculture, education, disaster prevention, climate change, urban transportation and airport development. In addition, six experts will be sent to serve as advisors to Nepali government organizations.

The Programs will be beneficial for the further development of the Nepali society and the prosperity of the Nepali people. The Programs include projects to promote irrigated agriculture, to strengthen resilience to natural disasters, to conduct forest management that is adapted to the climate change, and so on.

In addition, two other programs will be launched; “The Project for the Improvement of Basic School Education” and “The Project for Capacity Building for Countermeasures against Disaster and Landslide on Major Highways”. We believe that the Technical Cooperation Programs implemented by the Government of Japan will assist the human resource development of the Government of Nepal for a brighter future and the socio-economic development. We hope that they will further contribute to building stronger bilateral relations between Nepal and Japan