Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .