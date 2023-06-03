China Is Ready To Help Nepal To Complete The Rest Of The Peace Process: Sapkota

Agni Prasad Sapkota, vice president of CPN Maoist Center, has said that China is ready to help bring the peace process to a conclusion.

He said this at a press conference held at the party's central office in Parisdanda on Friday after returning from a visit to China. Sapkota said that during the visit, there was an intensive discussion about how the Nepal-China relationship should be and how it should be developed in the future.

‘In Nepal, they were interested in the rest of the peace process. "We are ready to help in any way to bring the peace process to a conclusion rather than you having to help us, but as a good friend, it will be easier if you tell us everything openly," Sapkota said.