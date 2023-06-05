Italian Embassy Hosted A Reception To Celebrate Italian National Day In Kathmandu

Ambassador of Italy to Nepal Vincenzo de Luca hosted a reception in Kathmandu on Sunday on the occasion of Italy’s National Day, Festa della Repubblica. Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was the chief guest.

Attended by large number of people from different walks of life including Members of parliament, senior political leaders, high level government officials, ambassadors based in Kathmandu, businessmen, Honorary Consul Generals and Consuls, members of the Italian community living in Nepal The reception brought together distinguished personalities from various sectors.

In her opening statement, Pratima Pande, the honorary consul of Italy in Nepal, expressed said that Nepal and Italy have a relationship which dates back over sixty-four years. Italian Ambassador Vincenzo De Luca and Charge de’Affairs of the European Union, Dr Joëlle Hivonnet, also address the program.

Romeo Orlandi, the special envoy of Expo Roma 2030, spoke about the upcoming Expo Roma 2030 and its potential to foster cultural exchange and economic growth. The reception concluded with a cultural program, showcasing the spirit of both Italy and Nepal.

.