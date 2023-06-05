Melamchi To Supply Water Even Monsoon

Melamchi To Supply Water Even Monsoon following the construction of alternative gate

June 5, 2023, 6:58 p.m.

The Melamchi Drinking Water Project has constructed a gate of the alternative system at the project site in Ambathan.

According to the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, the maintenance was carried out to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to Kathmandu even when there is rising water current and muddy water flow in the Melamchi River.

Committee Spokesperson Rajendra Prasad Panta said that sluice gate 1 of the project was being used to release water into the tunnel and gate 9 to release the water flow. The Gate 9 checks muddy water flow to the tunnel.

The project remained closed for 10 days for undertaking maintenance of sluice gate under the alternative system.

Though headwork is being used to flow the water into the tunnel, the alternative route has been used now for water release when the headwork saw technical glitches shortly after it was constructed.

The water supply to the Kathmandu Valley from the Melamchi project resumed on Tuesday reports RSS.

Agencies

