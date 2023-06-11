Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country .

