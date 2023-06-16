Nepal Started Export Of Electricity To India, 300 MW Per Day

The Nepal Electricity Authority has again started exporting large quantities of electricity to India. Due to the increase in the water level in the river with the rains in the last week, the electricity export has started.

According to Nepal Electricity Authority spokesperson Suresh Bahadur Bhattarai, more than 300 megawatts of electricity is being exported for the past 5 days. He said that now that the monsoon has entered Nepal, it is estimated that electricity can be exported throughout the month of June. After June to November, in larger quantities.

It is projected that after June till November, a larger amount of electricity will have to be exported.

The water level in the rivers has increased, now exports will be regular," said spokesperson Bhattarai, "every day 7-8 thousand megawatt hours of electricity has started to be exported." The authority is selling electricity to India at an average of 5.24 rupees per unit, i.e. 8 rupees 38 paise. To manage the demand for some time, only 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity is being imported from India.

The authority is selling the electricity that cannot be consumed in Nepal in the 'Day Ahead' market of India's energy exchange market. The electricity that can be sold has been placed in the system of the Indian energy market the day before and sold at a rate determined by the system based on supply and demand during that period.

