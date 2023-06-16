Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Likely Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

June 16, 2023, 7:12 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at one or two places of terai regions of Koshi province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at one or two places of terai regions of Koshi province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of terai region of Koshi province and Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces.Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka tonight.

