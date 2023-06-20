Flood And Landslides: Six Died And 29 Go Missing

Six persons have lost their lives in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places in the country as of this afternoon since June 14.

Three persons died in a natural disaster in Taplejung and one each in Paanchthar and Nuwakot and Sankhuwasabha districts, according to the Nepal Police Headquarters. Of them, five are male and one female.

Similarly, three persons were injured in floods and landslides in Sankhuwasabha, two in Taplejung and one in Paanchthar.

The spokesperson of Nepal Police, Deputy Inspector General, Kuber Kadayat, shared that a total of 29 people—21 in Sankhuwasabha, three in Taplejung and five in Panchthar are still missing in landslide and flood.

Search for the missing was underway, he added. Thirty-five houses, 10 huts, 13 bridges, five industries and two government offices suffered damages. A total of 67 domestic cattle perished while 97 families have been displaced due to natural disaster incidents.

Police personnel with the coordination of different bodies and locals have been carrying out activities to shift the families, which are vulnerable to landslides and floods, to safer places as well as to remove landslides. (RSS)