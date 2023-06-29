Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Gandaki Province

June 29, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.

