Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has opened a new extension counter at Balkot located in Ward No. 2 of Chhatradeo Rural Municipality, Arghakhanchi District from Sunday.

Along with this, there are 4 extension counters of the bank in Lumbini province. Chandraman Shrestha, chairman of Chhatradeo Rural Municipality and Lakshman Chhetri, head of Arghakhanchi branch of the bank jointly inaugurated the extension counter.

While inaugurating, President Shrestha said that financial transactions will now be done through banks, so it will be easy for the residents of that area. The program was attended by Shankhar Pandey, Ward Chairman of Chhatradev Village No. 2, Rajesh Kumar Panthi, former Ward Chairman of the same Ward, Tej Prasad Khanal, Ward Chairman of Ward No. 3 and local intellectuals and common people.

Speaking in the program, the chief guest and special guests said that banking facilities will be easily available to the customers and industrialists living in Balkot and surrounding areas, which are out of reach of banking services.

The bank's Arghakhanchi branch chief said that the bank will provide effective services to the customers through the extension counter.

In line with the Bank's policy of extending extension counter based services and network, the bank has already extended extension counters at various locations. At present, the bank has been providing facilities through 296 branch offices and 62 extension counters.